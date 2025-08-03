Greenpeace MENA: Historical Chance For Leaders To Push For A Strong Global Plastics Treaty

BEIRUT, LEBANON, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the world's eyes turn to Geneva for the final and most critical round of negotiations on the Global Plastics Treaty (INC5.2) from August 5 to 14, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is urging our leaders to take bold, united action. The treaty holds potential to protect our communities, ecosystems, and economies, but only if our governments fight for a strong and binding outcome.Commenting on the negotiations' commencement, Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA, said:“Microplastics are now in our bodies, including our brains and livers, in the water we drink, and in the air we breathe. This is not just an environmental issue; it's a public health emergency.”“Plastic pollution is accelerating across the region, threatening marine ecosystems, food systems, economies, and human health. The MENA region, already burdened by inequality and environmental stress, cannot afford to be left behind in these critical negotiations,” she added.“Our leaders can make history at INC5.2; this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to end the plastic pollution crisis, and our region cannot afford to remain silent. We call on MENA leaders to fight for a strong treaty that includes four main targets: a global reduction target on plastic production, bans on single-use plastics, ambitious reuse targets, and strong financial mechanisms that support us as Global South countries to implement the treaty and fairly transition to a plastic-free future.”“Our region has everything to gain from such a treaty, which can safeguard the health of our people and sustainably protect our environment,” Nakat concluded.Greenpeace MENA will be on the ground in Geneva, working alongside civil society allies and frontline communities, raising the voices of our region and demanding an end to plastic injustice.

