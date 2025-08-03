403
Turkiye, Egypt Fms Discuss Gaza Aid Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty tackled ongoing efforts to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip over the phone on Sunday.
During the phone conversation, both ministers also looked into negotiations to put Gaza ceasefire in place, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Qatar-hosted indirect ceasefire negotiations failed last week due to the Israeli occupation's reluctance to put an end to its war on Gaza. (end)
