F&B Bio Recyclage Ltd Unveils Groundbreaking Waste-To-SAF Initiative To Advance Sustainable Aviation

KUMASI, AH, GHANA, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- F&B Bio Recyclage Ltd, a West African start – up project developer in Ghana is proud to announce the launch of a ground breaking Municipal Solid Waste-to-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project, aimed at transforming waste materials into environmentally friendly aviation fuel. This innovative initiative underscores our commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions within the aviation industry.

As global demand for air travel increases, so does the urgency to address its environmental impact. The Waste-to-SAF project will utilize advanced gasification & Fischer Tropsch technology to convert non-recyclable waste into high-quality SAF, significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional jet fuels.

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey,” said Mr. Frederick Opoku Agyekum, Project Development Director.“This project not only addresses the pressing issue of waste management but also offers a sustainable solution to fuel our skies. By converting waste into SAF, we aretaking a significant step towards a greener future for aviation.”

The project will involve collaboration with key stakeholders, including waste management companies, technology providers, and aviation partners. Initial phases will focus on a standardized Pre FEED study to enable F&B to evaluate the technical and economic viability of the technology, followed by a complete FEED Engineering to reach final investment decision and

construction.

Key benefits of the Waste-to-SAF project include:

. Reduction in Waste: Diverts significant amounts of waste from landfills, promoting a circular economy.

. Sustainable Fuel Source: Provides a renewable alternative to fossil fuels, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

. Economic Opportunities: Generates new jobs in the green energy sector, fostering economic growth and innovation.

The project aligns with F&B's sustainability goals and the broader global initiative to reduce aviation's carbon footprint. As part of this commitment, F&B Bio Recyclage Ltd will continue to explore innovative solutions to create a more sustainable future for air travel.

For more information about the Waste-to-SAF project and updates on its progress, please visit

About F&B Bio Recyclage Ltd.

F&B Bio Recylcage Ltd is a registered Special Purpose Entity (SPE) in Ghana with the authority and legal mandate to build, develop, finance, construct, operate and maintain waste recycling facilities (Bio Refinery Plants) export refinery and related infrastructure at the Tema Industrial Enclave.

F&B is Committed to building excellence; we bring innovation and integrity to every project. We contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy landscape; our team delivers high-quality results that exceed expectations.

