Al-Ittefaq Steel Partners With Strataphy To Boost Efficiency, Cut Costs, And Lower CO2 Emissions With Geothermal Cooling

Signing ceremony at ISPC facility, featuring (from left to right) Mr. Ayaz Khan, Mr Abdul Hadi Al Yousef, Dr. Ammar Alali, Mr Ahmed Alhani.

Al-Ittefaq Steel and Strataphy partner to deploy geothermal Cooling, cutting costs and CO2 emissions in steel production-the first of its kind in the region.

- Abdul Hadi A Al YousefKHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark move for the regional steel industry, Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Company (ISPC), the largest private steel producer in the Middle East, has joined forces with Strataphy to introduce geothermal-powered Cooling as a Service (CAS) for its facilities. This partnership marks the first time in the region that advanced geothermal cooling has been applied to a hard-to-abate sector such as steel manufacturing, significantly cutting carbon emissions while boosting energy efficiency.“Steelmaking is one of the most energy-intensive industries globally, and reducing its CO2 footprint has long been a challenge,” said Abdul Hadi A Al Yousef, Deputy COO of ISPC.“This partnership is a bold step toward transforming how we manage thermal loads in our operations. By adopting Strataphy's cutting-edge geothermal technology, we are not only reducing costs but also demonstrating leadership in industrial sustainability.”“I met with Strataphy's team and was truly impressed by their pioneering solutions tailored to the demanding cooling needs of steel production . Our plants require continuous, large-scale cooling, and Strataphy's Cooling as a Service model-powered by their proprietary subsurface technology-not only offers reliable and sustainable performance but also delivers significant energy, water, and chemical savings,” said Ayaz Rizwan Khan, Senior Manager of Utility, Maintenance & Projects at Arab Steel Company (ISPC Group).“Their tech-driven approach is a remarkable example of innovation that aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 sustainability goals. I wish them every success in introducing this revolutionary solution to our region.”Strataphy's PrimeLoop system, combined with its patent-pending Smart IoT GeoExchange technology, leverages subsurface temperatures to provide continuous cooling with a Coefficient of Performance (COP) above 5-more than twice that of conventional HVAC systems. Offered through CAS, this service eliminates upfront capital requirements while ensuring predictable operational costs and measurable environmental benefits.“Heavy industries like steel production are the backbone of economic growth, but they are also among the hardest to decarbonize,” said Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy.“With our CAS model, we are shifting geothermal cooling systems from a CapEx line item to a competitive and reduced OpEx; and this allows Strataphy to deliver predictable revenue while significantly lowering ISPC's environmental footprint.”Ahmed Alhani, COO of Strataphy, added,“Our technologies are designed for industrial-grade reliability. From heavy and medium industries to data centers, our scalable geothermal solutions provide 24/7 high-efficiency cooling with 50% less electricity use and a 30% smaller surface footprint.”Cooling ISPC's facilities with Strataphy's system will cut thousands of tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to taking over 10,000 cars off the road each year. This tangible impact highlights how geothermal cooling can accelerate decarbonization in energy-intensive industries.About Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Company (ISPC)Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Company (ISPC) is the largest private steel manufacturer in the Middle East, known for its advanced production capabilities, innovative processes, and commitment to sustainability. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, ISPC operates fully integrated facilities with modern rolling mills, melt shops, and downstream operations. Its high-quality products, including billets, bars, and structural sections, serve construction, infrastructure, automotive, and energy sectors across domestic and international markets.ISPC invests heavily in cutting-edge technologies and automation to boost efficiency and quality while reducing its environmental footprint. The company aligns with Vision 2030 by driving localized manufacturing, energy efficiency, and low-carbon initiatives. Through strategic collaborations with technology leaders like Strataphy, ISPC is at the forefront of decarbonizing heavy industries, ensuring long-term value and leadership in sustainable steel production.About StrataphyStrataphy is transforming geothermal cooling with its proprietary and patent-pending subsurface system design and wellbore completion technologies, which include an advanced geothermal cooling system and wellbore completion solutions. These innovations optimize heat exchange efficiency, adaptability across geological settings, and long-term performance.At the core of this advancement is Strataphy's technology, PrimeLoop and business model Cooling as a Service (CAS), which provides sustainable cooling without upfront investments. By leveraging advanced wellbore designs and subsurface engineering, Strataphy delivers a subscription-based solution covering system design, installation, and operations & maintenance (O&M). By combining patent-pending subsurface technologies with a service-driven model, Strataphy is leading the shift toward scalable, high-performance geothermal cooling to support Saudi Arabia's energy transition.

