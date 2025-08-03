Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Civil Service Bureau Announces New Job Openings Through The 'Kawader' Platform

2025-08-03 02:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau in Qatar has announced the launch of job openings for the third quarter of 2025 through the national employment coordination platform "Kawader". This initiative is part of the continued implementation of the strategic workforce management plan in government entities, aimed at attracting national talent and reinforcing the principle of equal opportunities in the public sector job market. The available positions cover a variety of fields suitable for different academic qualifications, including specializations such as engineering, computer science, information systems, business administration, accounting, and other in-demand disciplines.

