Eliquid Base Launches Compliant Prefilled Pod Kit As Legal Alternative To Banned Disposable Vapes In The UK
Game-Changing Solution for Vapers
The newly introduced prefilled pod kits by Eliquid Base are designed to replicate the user-friendly nature of disposables while being rechargeable, sustainable, and eco-conscious. Devices like the Hayati Pro Ultra Plus 25000 , Hayati 50k , and Lost Mary BM6000 are excellent examples of next-generation prefilled kits delivering high puff counts, USB-C charging, and easy pod replacements that require no maintenance or complex setup.
These kits cater specifically to those who previously relied on disposable vapes for their portability, simplicity, and flavour variety. Now, users can experience the same satisfaction by swapping pods instead of throwing away entire devices; a win for both users and the environment.
A Seamless Transition With Familiar Brands
Eliquid Base ensures the transition from disposables to pod kits is smooth by offering fan-favourite brands and flavours already trusted by UK vapers. Customers can choose from a wide range of compatible pods, including the Hayati Pro Max 6000 Pods and Lost Mary BM6000 Pods, delivering the same rich flavour profiles as their disposable counterparts.
To enhance the vaping experience, users can pair these devices with top-selling nicotine salts or e-liquids or vape juice such as:
- Hayati Salts Elux Nic Salt Bar Juice Nic Salts SKE Salts
These nicotine salts are TPD-compliant, available in various popular flavours, and provide a smooth throat hit with fast nicotine delivery; making them ideal for mouth-to-lung pod systems.
Pod Compatibility for Custom Vaping
In addition to Vape kits, Eliquid Base also supports refillable pod devices for users who prefer more flexibility and longer-term use. Leading pod systems such as the Vaporesso XROS Pods, Geekvape Pods, and OXVA Pods are also available; perfect for pairing with Eliquid Base's expansive nic salt e-liquid range.
Key Features of Compliant Prefilled Pod Kits
- Fully TPD-compliant and legally sold in the UK Eco-friendly: reduces disposable waste Rechargeable via USB-C for extended use Pod-based systems with simple replacements Compatible with premium nicotine salts More affordable than disposables over time No buttons, settings, or refilling needed; just plug and vape
Final Thoughts
The disposable vape ban may mark the end of an era, but it also opens the door to better, smarter, and more sustainable vaping solutions. With products like the Hayati Pro Ultra Plus 25000, Hayati Pro Max Plus 6000, Lost Mary BM6000, and nic salts from top UK brands, Eliquid Base is proud to lead the charge with fully compliant pod kits that meet both regulatory and consumer expectations.
