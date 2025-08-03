SRPT Investors Have The Opportunity To Lead The Sarepta Securities Fraud Lawsuit With Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause the Company to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy's present and expanded approvals; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements.

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta issued a safety update on ELEVIDYS announcing that a patient had died following treatment with ELEVIDYS.

On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $27.81 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025.

Then, on April 4, 2025, Sarepta disclosed that European Union member country authorities had requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review death announced on March 18, 2025. Sarepta simultaneously halted recruitment and dosing in some of the ELEVIDYS clinical studies.

On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $4.18 per share, or 7.13%, to close at $54.43 per share on April 4, 2025.

Next, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta disclosed a second patient had died of acute liver failure following treatment with ELEVIDYS. The Company announced it was suspending shipments of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients while Sarepta took time to evaluate trial regimens and discussed findings with regulatory authorities. Sarepta also revealed that it was pausing dosing in one of its ELEVIDYS clinical studies.

On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $15.24 per share, or 42.12%, to close at $20.91 per share on June 15, 2025.

Finally, on June 24, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a Safety Communication announcing it had received reports of two deaths and was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. The communication noted that the FDA was evaluating the need for further regulatory action.

On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 8.01%, to close at $17.46 per share on June 25, 2025.

