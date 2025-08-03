403
Europe Anticipates Fierce Cold Wave, Severe Storms This August
(MENAFN) A powerful cold front is advancing southward over the Alps into the Mediterranean, signaling a dramatic weather shift across Europe as July ends and August begins.
This upper-level cold wave is triggering a sharp temperature plunge and widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially impacting central and southeastern regions of the continent.
Severe Weather Europe, a respected weather forecasting platform, reports the cold air mass will extend across a vast zone, affecting northern and central Europe, the Mediterranean basin, and the Balkans over the coming days.
The most significant cooling will be felt in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Balkans, and parts of Ukraine.
Ahead of the temperature drop, meteorologists warn of intense storms on Sunday and Monday, particularly over Italy, the Balkans, and Ukraine.
Heavy rains and thunderstorm activity accompanying the cold front will deliver critically needed precipitation but also elevate the risk of flash flooding in vulnerable locations.
This unsettled weather pattern is linked to a low-pressure system currently anchored over England and Wales.
As this system pushes east into northern and central Europe, showers and thunderstorms will become more frequent, with some heavy downpours expected in Germany and Switzerland.
Greece is expected to remain mostly dry on Friday, with Athens reaching a high near 34°C (93°F).
Scattered thunderstorms may form inland as daytime temperatures rise.
In Spain, most areas will continue to experience hot and dry conditions, with temperatures hovering between the low and mid-30s Celsius (88-95°F), though scattered afternoon storms may emerge in some interior zones.
Scandinavia faces mixed conditions: while northern Europe cools down, warm air will persist over Sweden and Finland.
Heavy rainfall is forecast for southern parts of Sweden and Finland at the weekend’s start, with unsettled weather likely to continue into Sunday.
France will enjoy a respite from stormy weather, with increased sunshine and only a few scattered showers expected.
