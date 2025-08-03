403
US sanctions foreign network on claims that its assisting Iran's drone program
(MENAFN) The US announced sanctions on Thursday targeting five companies and one individual located in Iran, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong for their alleged role in procuring technology for Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program.
The State Department emphasized that the US will use every available tool, including sanctions on foreign entities, to expose and disrupt Iran’s efforts to obtain equipment that supports its UAV program, which contributes to instability in the Middle East and beyond.
The Treasury Department stated that these sanctions align with President Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which seeks to counter Iran’s development of asymmetric and conventional weapons.
Among those sanctioned is Iran-based Control Afzar Tabriz Co. Ltd. and its CEO, Javad Alizadeh Hoshyar, who allegedly acquired computer numerical control (CNC) machines and other equipment for the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), an entity already designated by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), with help from intermediaries in Hong Kong and Taiwan.
