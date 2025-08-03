HIMS Investors Have The Opportunity To Lead The Hims Securities Fraud Lawsuit With Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that Hims was engaged in the "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk;" (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company's collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was ending its partnership with Hims, stating that Hims "has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization' and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk." Novo Nordisk further stated "the 'semaglutide' active pharmaceutical ingredients that are in the knock-off drugs sold by telehealth entities and compounding pharmacies" may contain "unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients."

On this news, Hims' stock price fell $22.24, or 34.6%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Hims' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Hims & Hers Health class action, go to /HIMS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP