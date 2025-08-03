Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq reopens country’s largest oil processing complex after terrorist sabotage

2025-08-03 07:36:31
(MENAFN) Iraq has officially reopened a key grease refinery unit at the Baiji Refinery, the country’s largest oil processing complex, following the complete restoration of facilities damaged during past acts of sabotage, as stated by government sources.

The inauguration was led by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Saturday in Salahuddin province, where he highlighted the strategic role of the refinery in producing a range of essential oil-based products.

According to statements, the facility now produces an estimated 250,000 tons of base oils and 600,000 tons of asphalt annually in multiple grades. In addition to these, the refinery is expected to provide engine oil, turbine oil, heavy oil, and other petroleum-based products that will serve the needs of various governmental sectors.

"With the rehabilitation of this refinery and other refineries and facilities, Iraq will soon reach the stage of exporting after meeting local market needs," al-Sudani stated.

The Baiji complex had suffered extensive damage during intense battles in 2014 when extremist forces took over much of Salahuddin province. It was retaken by Iraqi military forces in April 2015, paving the way for eventual reconstruction.

