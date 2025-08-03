403
Finland’s President Hints at Imminent Palestine Recognition
(MENAFN) Finland’s President Alexander Stubb declared Thursday his willingness to endorse the official recognition of Palestine, pending a formal proposal from the government.
According to Finland’s Constitution, the president’s role in state recognition is contingent upon a government submission. Speaking to a Finnish news agency, Stubb emphasized that the issue has reached a decisive moment requiring Finland to take a clear stance.
"We have been discussing this difficult question since the beginning of October 2023. Now I myself see that the situation has progressed to the point where Finland must make its choice," Stubb stated.
He further affirmed, "If the Government proposes recognizing the state of Palestine, with or without conditions, I am ready to accept it immediately."
Stubb conveyed optimism about Finland’s potential move to recognize Palestine, highlighting that the decision would carry greater weight if it aligns with a broader international push. He underlined that recognition should support the peace process and uphold the vision of a two-state solution.
Opposition remains from the Christian Democrats and the Finns Party, but the ultimate outcome hinges on whether the government proceeds with a formal proposal in the near future.
The president also openly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing the collective punishment and widespread civilian suffering as "unacceptable."
Currently, 148 of the United Nations’ 193 member states recognize Palestine, a status declared by Palestinian leaders in exile in 1988.
Recently, several nations—including France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal—have announced plans to formally recognize Palestine, while Australia has suggested it might soon join this wave.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has waged a harsh offensive on Gaza, resulting in over 60,200 Palestinian deaths. The ongoing bombardment has ravaged the territory and triggered severe food shortages.
On Monday, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the intentional dismantling of the enclave’s healthcare infrastructure.
