Syrskyi: Air Force Is Key To Ukraine's Future Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement in a Facebook post marking the Ukrainian Air Force Day, Ukrinform reports.

"Dear defenders of Ukraine - guardians of our skies! Today we celebrate the day of those who entered the fight from the very first seconds of Russia's full-scale invasion - the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite having significantly fewer resources than the enemy, thanks to a well-structured system, our Air Force began downing enemy aircraft and missiles, destroying landing forces. They preserved their combat potential and disrupted the enemy's strategic plan to seize control of Ukrainian airspace. This allowed our army to organize its defense and, later, to liberate large swaths of Ukrainian territory," Syrskyi wrote.

Today marks Ukrainian Air Force Day

He noted that "it is hard to believe now, but after Ukraine gained independence, our Air Force was among the most heavily dismantled components of the Armed Forces. Without a single shot being fired, and at the hands of politicians and agents of influence, Ukraine lost nearly 2,000 aircraft. Had we retained even half of that capacity, the enemy might never have dared to attack."

"Immense respect to the Air Force for the way it has rebuilt itself - how quickly it mastered new aircraft and air defense systems, how heroically it fought in 2022 and continues to fight today. These are titans not only in combat but also in engineering and technical innovation. Today, the Air Force is a complex and capable technological system - from bombers, fighters, and attack and transport aircraft to surface-to-air missile units and radio-technical forces," Syrskyi said.

He added: "Ukraine is an air power. This has been proven by our Air Force. You are the professional pride of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the key to our future security. The role of the air component, its technological development, and combat capabilities must continue to grow."

Syrskyi wished the Air Force service members sound decisions and new victories in the fight for Ukraine.

"I honor the heroes of the Air Force who have gone forever into the sky. I thank each and every one of you for your contribution to our shared cause," he said.

Ukraine marks Air Force Day today - observed annually on the first Sunday of August, in accordance with a presidential decree of June 27, 2007.