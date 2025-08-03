Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation Invites Bids For Competitiveness Strategy Consultancy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) has invited qualified consulting firms to submit proposals for short-term advisory services to assess and enhance the competitiveness strategy of the Kingdom's industrial estates, with the aim of attracting more investment and boosting overall competitiveness.According to a statement released by the Corporation on Sunday, the consultancy will support a forthcoming comprehensive strategic study to evaluate the competitiveness of the estates managed by JIEC, benchmark them regionally, and develop actionable recommendations to improve investment attraction, service quality, and economic impact.Omar Jwaid, Director General of JIEC, said the consultancy will include a diagnostic assessment of each estate's performance, benchmarking against similar industrial estates in the MENA region and beyond, and an evaluation of investor needs. The outcome will be a competitiveness strategy and action plan, along with financial and economic impact modeling, and recommendations on incentives, governance, and infrastructure development.Jwaid added that, in line with the rollout of the Economic Modernization Vision for the industrial sector which focuses on enhancing the global competitiveness of Jordanian industry and facilitating industrial investment the Corporation has launched a performance and investment readiness assessment to help align its development efforts with current economic trends and to attract further industrial investment, which he said would contribute significantly to national development.He emphasized that Jordan's industrial estates have gained strong local, regional, and international reputations, requiring continued progress and improvements to strengthen their investment environments and capitalize on the advantages that distinguish Jordan from others in the region.Jwaid also commended the government's ongoing efforts to support the industrial investment climate, citing a series of incentives and price reductions particularly for land and electricity in Al-Hussein and Tafileh Industrial Estates, designed to attract more investment. He noted that further plans and studies are underway to introduce additional investment incentives across the estates.Currently, the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation operates approximately nine industrial estates, located in Amman (Sahab and Al-Muwaqqar), Irbid, Karak, Aqaba, Salt, Tafileh, Madaba, and Zarqa. The estates are home to 975 operational industrial companies across various manufacturing sectors.