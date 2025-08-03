“Call Socialbox.Biz Before You Scrap It” Campaign Launched To Prioritise Business Tech Reuse Donation Service Over Corporate IT Recycling In London And The UK
The campaign builds on SocialBox's decade-long commitment to sustainable IT practices.
“Our 'Call SocialBox Before You Scrap It' campaign is more than just a slogan-it's a movement towards a sustainable future,” said Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.“By choosing to donate their old IT equipment to us, companies are not only reducing their Scope 3 footprint but also making a meaningful social impact. We're here to help businesses meet their ESG and CSR goals while supporting those in need.”
Businesses and organizations can easily join the campaign and receive a CSR Impact Report detailing their contribution to sustainability and social good.
SocialBox is now calling on more companies to participate, especially those upgrading their IT systems this summer and.“Before you recycle old corporate computers in London or recycle old business laptops, call us first to check what can still be reused,” added Peter.“Together, we can make a bigger difference, protect the planet and increase impact”
SocialBox is a UK-based community interest company dedicated to ethical, social and sustainability innovations.
More Than E-Rubbish: How SocialBoxBiz Can Deliver for Businesses,
The UK's e-rubbish is expected to grow significantly by 2030 according to the UN report.
To address this issue, SocialBox encourages donating reusable equipment to benefit businesses, communities, and the environment. The platform reduces Scope 3 emissions by extending hardware lifecycles and avoiding energy-intensive recycling. This aligns with ESG goals and supports social impact data for mandatory sustainability reports. SocialBox's open-source software powers donations, offering cost-free, secure, and transparent solutions. The process mirrors traditional disposal but provides ESG/social impact increase opportunities. SocialBox's campaign supports circular economy principles, delivering environmental, social, and cost benefits, making it a strategic choice for UK businesses.
This initiative, encourages businesses to prioritise SocialboxBiz's reuse donate service before recycle and disposal for old IT, offering eco-friendly solutions to protect the planet and enhance social impact for participating companies by reusing still usable items with the help of open source software innovation.
When your company or university upgrades computers and laptops, many of those devices still work perfectly. Recycling them too soon created unnecessary carbon emissions - especially Scope 3, which includes emissions from
SocialBox offers a better solution.
We collect working tech before it's recycled. We reuse it securely and help people who need it most, helping reduce carbon emissions and increase social impact.
Choosing reuse means your organization:
- Reduces Scope 3 CO2 emissions
- Supports local communities
- Increase corporate impact
Reuse before recycle - with SocialBox.
