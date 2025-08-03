Kingdom's First Cambridge Tech Lead Bootcamp Hosted In Riyadh

A Learning Lab, the regional teen career exploration platform, has successfully concluded the first-ever Cambridge Tech Lead Bootcamp (CTLB) to be hosted in Saudi Arabia. The intensive youth leadership program, designed to empower young people with the skills and mindset to lead in the era of digital transformation, saw students develop real-world projects that align with the national goals set out in Saudi Vision 2030.

Led by graduates from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge who are currently active in field-based projects, the CTLB provided high school students with global insights rooted in practical learning. Over the four-day program, participants explored the fundamentals of modern leadership, including data-driven decision-making, agile methodologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence into strategic planning.

The Bootcamp culminated in a personal leadership project, which challenged student teams to design tech-enabled solutions that could be pitched to real stakeholders. With a focus on the Saudi Government for Vision 2030, participants were encouraged to explore themes that had the potential for implementation by government bodies and could make a meaningful contribution to national progress.

The winning project came from a team of four, comprising Talal AlZuhairi, Fahad Abunayyan, Muath Alqahtani and Hamza Alofai. The proposal, 'Using Tech to Enhance Public Space (Ethically)' was developed in response to the need for improved design in public realms to enhance the user experience. AlZuhairi explained,“We pitched the idea of using Artificial Narrow Intelligence to make public spaces more interactive, both ethically and transparently, while adhering to core values. An important feature of the pitch was that we didn't include the use of generative AI, due to the ethical concerns around our topic. This project was created with the idea of pitching it to the Saudi Government, to support their constant progress in this ever-changing world.”

Reflecting on how the Bootcamp honed his communication skills and deepened his understanding of leadership decision-making. AlZuhairi said,“The debate sessions were especially eye-opening. We were given ten minutes to research a scenario, either for or against AI, and then opposing groups would have to debate the subject with each other. This particularly had an impact on me because it allowed me to observe the way people react under pressure.”

For teammate Alqahtani, the bootcamp offered a crucial stepping stone toward his goal of becoming a future leader. He said,“I joined because I wanted to build my leadership capacity in the context of emerging technologies. I improved my communication skills, especially through the active listening exercises. I also developed a greater sense of confidence and a more refined understanding of what makes a great leader, especially after reflecting on global public figures and assessing their strengths and weaknesses.”

Building on the momentum of the CTLB, A Learning Lab is preparing to stage its next youth leadership development program in Riyadh. The Business and Leadership Bootcamp by Harvard Mentors is a four-day intensive program that will bring Harvard's globally renowned mentorship model to ambitious 13-18 year-old students in Saudi Arabia. The Bootcamp will focus on strategic thinking, entrepreneurial innovation, and leadership development, offering participants an unparalleled opportunity to build the competencies needed to drive future business growth and transformation.

The Business and Leadership Bootcamp by Harvard Mentors will take place in Riyadh from 11th – 14th August.