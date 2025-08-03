403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BMW Posts 29 Percent Decline in Profits
(MENAFN) German carmaker BMW has reported a significant profit slump in the first half of the year, as U.S. trade tariffs, declining global demand, and surging competition from Chinese manufacturers severely impacted its financial results.
The automaker recorded a post-tax profit of €4 billion ($4.6 billion), a sharp 29% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to a report released Thursday. This marks the third straight year BMW has seen its first-half earnings decline.
The company cited U.S. import tariffs on cars and parts—introduced by President Donald Trump in April—as a major drag on profitability.
Automakers across the European Union are still adjusting to a newly implemented 15% tariff, established through a recent agreement between Washington and Brussels, set to take effect in August. The deal, signed Sunday, has drawn harsh criticism from within the EU. Several European officials have condemned the agreement as “scandalous” and “a disaster,” arguing it granted no meaningful concessions from the U.S.
While BMW did not specify the exact financial hit from the American tariffs, it warned that trade-related expenses could reduce its automotive margin by up to 1.25 percentage points this year—potentially costing the company billions.
CEO Oliver Zipse expressed cautious approval of the tariff agreement but stressed that the duties continue to weigh on exports and ultimately harm consumers.
The company also highlighted growing “competitive pressure,” especially from Chinese automakers gaining ground in global markets.
Meanwhile, rival German manufacturers have posted even more severe losses. Earnings at Volkswagen and Audi each dropped by more than a third, while Mercedes saw profits nosedive by over 50%.
The broader slump in the automotive industry has intensified concerns about Germany’s economic outlook. The country entered a recession last year, and the IMF now forecasts zero growth for 2025—marking the weakest performance projected among G7 economies.
The automaker recorded a post-tax profit of €4 billion ($4.6 billion), a sharp 29% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to a report released Thursday. This marks the third straight year BMW has seen its first-half earnings decline.
The company cited U.S. import tariffs on cars and parts—introduced by President Donald Trump in April—as a major drag on profitability.
Automakers across the European Union are still adjusting to a newly implemented 15% tariff, established through a recent agreement between Washington and Brussels, set to take effect in August. The deal, signed Sunday, has drawn harsh criticism from within the EU. Several European officials have condemned the agreement as “scandalous” and “a disaster,” arguing it granted no meaningful concessions from the U.S.
While BMW did not specify the exact financial hit from the American tariffs, it warned that trade-related expenses could reduce its automotive margin by up to 1.25 percentage points this year—potentially costing the company billions.
CEO Oliver Zipse expressed cautious approval of the tariff agreement but stressed that the duties continue to weigh on exports and ultimately harm consumers.
The company also highlighted growing “competitive pressure,” especially from Chinese automakers gaining ground in global markets.
Meanwhile, rival German manufacturers have posted even more severe losses. Earnings at Volkswagen and Audi each dropped by more than a third, while Mercedes saw profits nosedive by over 50%.
The broader slump in the automotive industry has intensified concerns about Germany’s economic outlook. The country entered a recession last year, and the IMF now forecasts zero growth for 2025—marking the weakest performance projected among G7 economies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment