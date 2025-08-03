403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Officials report four people murdered by Ukrainian drone raids across Russia
(MENAFN) A series of Ukrainian drone strikes across Russia have left four people dead and caused damage to industrial sites and residential areas, according to regional officials.
In the southern Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said Russian air defenses intercepted a “massive air attack,” but a security guard died after a drone hit an industrial site in Uglerodovskoye, sparking a fire that was later extinguished.
In the central Penza Region, Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported that a drone strike on a local enterprise killed one woman and injured two others, who are expected to recover.
Elsewhere, an elderly man died in Samara Region after debris from a downed drone hit his summer home, igniting a fire. Local authorities also imposed temporary mobile internet restrictions due to the attack.
Airports in the Penza, Saratov, and Tambov regions were briefly closed for safety reasons.
Later, officials in Energodar, Zaporozhye Region, said another woman died and a man was injured when a drone targeted a civilian vehicle in an industrial zone. Ukrainian UAV activity reportedly hampered emergency response efforts.
Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that 112 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight across multiple regions, with the majority downed over Rostov and Krasnodar.
Ukraine has intensified its drone campaign targeting sites deep within Russia, often hitting infrastructure and housing. Moscow maintains that its retaliatory strikes on Ukraine focus strictly on military objectives, not civilians.
In the southern Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said Russian air defenses intercepted a “massive air attack,” but a security guard died after a drone hit an industrial site in Uglerodovskoye, sparking a fire that was later extinguished.
In the central Penza Region, Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported that a drone strike on a local enterprise killed one woman and injured two others, who are expected to recover.
Elsewhere, an elderly man died in Samara Region after debris from a downed drone hit his summer home, igniting a fire. Local authorities also imposed temporary mobile internet restrictions due to the attack.
Airports in the Penza, Saratov, and Tambov regions were briefly closed for safety reasons.
Later, officials in Energodar, Zaporozhye Region, said another woman died and a man was injured when a drone targeted a civilian vehicle in an industrial zone. Ukrainian UAV activity reportedly hampered emergency response efforts.
Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that 112 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight across multiple regions, with the majority downed over Rostov and Krasnodar.
Ukraine has intensified its drone campaign targeting sites deep within Russia, often hitting infrastructure and housing. Moscow maintains that its retaliatory strikes on Ukraine focus strictly on military objectives, not civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment