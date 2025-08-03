South Asia's First Integrated Resort Opens Its Doors In Colombo In Grand Style

Positioned at the crossroads of modern luxury and local artistry, City of Dreams Sri Lanka (COD SL), is a living showcase of Sri Lankan ambition, creativity and global vision.

The transformative destination set to redefine the skyline, economy and future of Sri Lanka is the proud product of John Keells Holdings and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco). It is where innovation, opportunity and national pride, converge to shape a modern and globally admired Sri Lanka.

“This is a defining moment for Sri Lanka,” said Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of the John\ Keells Group.

“City of Dreams is the largest private investment in our country's history-an ambitious national vision brought to life. More than a development, it is a world-class destination designed to catalyse economic growth, elevate our global profile, and help shape a modern, forward-looking Sri Lanka that inspires generations to come.”

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stated,“We are honored to partner with John Keells Group on this visionary project. City of Dreams Sri Lanka reflects a remarkable collaboration, combining Melco's expertise with the warmth and culture of Sri Lanka.

“Through our role in operating NÜWA and the entertainment and gaming offerings, we are proud to contribute to a destination that celebrates Sri Lanka's unique identity while setting new standards for luxury and hospitality in South Asia.”

Behind COD SL's gleaming façade lies a story of collaboration and craftsmanship. Over the last year, more than 500 local artisans, hospitality professionals, and creatives, partnered with international designers and Melco's global experts to bring this vision to life. From hand-carved interiors to curated art pieces, the resort is a canvas of Sri Lankan talent elevated for the world stage.

The opening event brought together acclaimed international and local artistes, immersive multimedia installations, and culinary showcases, reflecting the integrated resort's promise to create moments that are as inspiring as they are unforgettable.

A New Chapter for Colombo

City of Dreams Sri Lanka is not just a luxury opening-it represents a symbol of resilience and renewal. As Colombo evolves into a vibrant, urban tourism hub, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is set to lead the way by hosting marquee events, attracting high-value travelers, and fostering a thriving ecosystem of local businesses.

City of Dreams Sri Lanka is the region's first fully integrated resort, offering an ecosystem of experiences under one roof. This includes:

 Two landmark hotels: Cinnamon Life @ City of Dreams (687 rooms) and NUWA @ City of Dreams (113 ultra-luxury rooms).

 A state-of-the-art casino and entertainment zone, operated by Melco, to international standards and governance

 Seventeen signature restaurants and bars curated by globally acclaimed chefs, introducing innovative menus inspired by Sri Lanka's vibrant culinary heritage.

 Luxury retail promenade featuring designer brands alongside artisanal Sri Lankan boutiques.

 Expansive event and MICE facilities with state-of-the-art technology, redefining Colombo as a destination for conferences, exhibitions, and cultural festivals.

 Residences and Offices are also a part of the COD SL.

The post South Asia's first integrated resort opens its doors in Colombo in grand style appeared first on Colombo Gazette .