Special Counsel Unable to Detain Ex-South Korean President Yoon
(MENAFN) On Friday, a special counsel team was unable to enforce a detention warrant against former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after he refused to comply, according to local media.
The team, led by Assistant Special Counsel Moon Hong-ju along with a prosecutor and investigator, visited the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, where Yoon has been held since last month. They reached the area outside Yoon’s cell and instructed prison officials to bring him out, but Yoon declined.
“We could not complete the execution of the detention warrant for former President Yoon due to his adamant refusal,” the special counsel team said.
Assistant Oh Jeong-hee described Yoon’s response, saying he "adamantly" rejected the warrant by "lying on the floor without wearing his prison uniform."
Yoon’s legal representative criticized the special counsel’s comments, accusing them of "publicly mocked" Yoon's character and "trampling over" his social reputation.
In response, the special counsel declared their intention to "complete the execution of the detention warrant next time, including by using physical force."
Previously, special prosecutors warned they would “forcibly” bring the former president in for questioning related to accusations of election interference.
The investigation targets claims that Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, interfered in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.
Despite two summonses this week, Yoon has refused to appear, with his lawyers citing “his deteriorating health” as the reason.
Yoon has been detained since January, following his impeachment in December. This came shortly after he imposed martial law on the night of December 3, an order that was quickly revoked.
His formal removal from office in April triggered a snap presidential election in June, which was decisively won by Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK).
