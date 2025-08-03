Canada Confirms Ban On Export Military Equipment To Israel Used In War On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand reiterated the country's firm commitment not to allow the export of any military equipment to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, noting that the Canadian government has not issued any new permits for such goods since January 2024.

In a statement published on the Canadian government's official website, Anand explained that Ottawa has taken a clear and unambiguous position: halting the issuance of new permits and freezing all previous permits that might allow the use of military components in the ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The minister emphasized that Canadian law prohibits the export of any controlled military goods without valid permits, emphasizing that any violation of this law will result in legal consequences, including fines, confiscation, and prosecution.

This statement came following media reports accusing the Canadian government of exporting military equipment to Israel, with Anand describing these allegations as "misleading and significantly misrepresent the facts."

At the end of the statement, the minister affirmed that Canada will continue to refuse any export permits for materials potentially used in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, emphasizing that attempts to circumvent the national export system will be met with severe legal sanctions.

Arms Embargo Now, a Canadian coalition of political and civil society movements, confirmed a few days ago that Canadian arms exports to Israel are continuing.

The coalition explained in a recent report that, using new methods to track arms exports, it was able to monitor hundreds of shipments exported from Canada to Israel from the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023 until July 2025.