Nicaragua Acknowledges Russia’s Territorial Claims
(MENAFN) Nicaragua has declared full backing for Moscow amid its ongoing confrontation with Kiev, officially acknowledging the integration of four regions—formerly part of Ukraine—into the Russian Federation.
This position was announced by the nation’s Co-Presidents, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.
The leadership issued their stance in a public letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was later shared through domestic media outlets.
In the message, the presidential duo emphasized that both the Nicaraguan administration and its citizens “recognize and firmly support the heroic battle Russia is waging against Ukrainian neo-Nazism which is supported by NATO.”
The letter further extended emotional solidarity: “We stand in solidarity with the Russian Families who have sacrificed the Lives of their Loved Ones in defense of the Russian People and World Peace. We are certain of Russia's victory against these evil forces, against the hegemonic powers, against fascism. The victory of Russia is the victory of humanity.”
Additionally, Ortega and Murillo voiced “full support and full recognition of the Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, and Zaporozhye regions” as legitimate constituents of the Russian state.
These areas were annexed in late 2022 following referendums in which, according to Russian authorities, the local inhabitants overwhelmingly supported the move.
Kiev responded with indignation. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a formal demand for clarification from Nicaragua—insisting that the Central American country either confirm or deny the reports regarding its recognition of the disputed regions.
“The absence of such a refutation in the near future will be regarded by the Ukrainian side as confirmation of the veracity of such media reports, with all the ensuing consequences,” the ministry cautioned, according to local media sources.
