Funder of huge US broadcasters closes ‘within months’
(MENAFN) The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the main funder behind over 1,500 US public TV and radio stations including PBS and NPR, announced it will shut down operations early next year due to budget cuts enacted by President Donald Trump. The CPB will gradually wind down throughout the coming months, with most staff roles ending by the close of the fiscal year on September 30, 2025. A small transition team will remain until January 2026 to manage the closure process responsibly.
CPB President Patricia Harrison expressed regret over the closure despite widespread public efforts to preserve funding. The decision follows Trump’s May executive order halting federal support for NPR and PBS, accusing them of biased reporting and spreading “radical, woke propaganda.” Congress further supported the funding withdrawal in June, and the Senate’s upcoming budget contains no provisions for CPB financing.
PBS and NPR have rejected the bias allegations, warning that these funding cuts could lead to layoffs and even force station closures, severely impacting emergency alert systems that depend heavily on these networks.
