Biden Points to Putin Link in Clinton Campaign
(MENAFN) At the time serving as Vice President, Joe Biden was the earliest significant Democrat to openly associate presidential contender Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2016, coinciding with what American intelligence reportedly identified as a Hillary Clinton campaign strategy to make that exact connection, according to a report from the right-leaning outlet Just the News on Thursday.
Drawing on recently unsealed data referenced by Just the News, a publication established by a former Fox News and Washington Times journalist, the 2023 findings from former Special Counsel John Durham indicated that the so-called "Clinton Plan intelligence" — intercepted by U.S. intelligence and traced back to Russian espionage networks — claimed that then-candidate Hillary Clinton had signed off on a strategy "to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services."
That very day, July 26, 2016, Biden stated in an interview: "I think Putin doesn’t want a united NATO … I could see where a lot of our adversaries would think it’s better to have someone who doesn’t have any idea what they’re doing than have somebody as tough (on Russia) as Hillary."
Biden sustained this argument during various media appearances and notably in his evening speech at the Democratic National Convention, where he asserted that Trump was "embracing dictators like Vladimir Putin."
Sources within the intelligence community informed Just the News that the timing of Biden’s remarks — alongside their alignment with anticipated Russian intercepts — sparked internal doubts about the legitimacy of the Clinton initiative.
