UAE: 10-Year-Old Emirati Girl Builds AI Academy For Kids, Aims To Bridge Gender Gap

A 10-year-old Emirati has launched an AI (artificial intelligence) academy designed entirely for children - a platform that could reshape how young learners approach technology education.

AlDhabi AlMheiri 's AI Learning Academy targets children aged 7 to 13, aiming to boost global digital literacy. A study noted that while 44 per cent of children globally use AI tools, only 27 per cent understand how they work. Structured AI education is offered in less than 10 per cent of primary schools worldwide.

AlDhabi, who is also a four-time Guinness World Record holder , created 20 video-based lessons covering AI fundamentals, ethics, and entrepreneurship. Each module includes printable worksheets and practical projects designed to turn abstract concepts into engaging learning experiences.

“I didn't want my lessons to sound too formal,” AlDhabi told Khaleej Times.“So I used simple language, friendly cartoon characters, and examples that children actually relate to.”

Studies support her approach: Peer-designed content improves understanding and retention by up to 40%, especially for abstract subjects. Children are also three times more likely to ask questions when learning from materials created“by kids for kids.”

AlDhabi's platform directly addresses the 30 per cent gender gap in AI participation among middle school students in the MENA region, offering dedicated“Girls in AI” workshops alongside modules on machine versus human intelligence and AI in daily life.

Unusually for children's tech platforms, the academy also includes entrepreneurship content. Students are encouraged to think like builders and creators while learning core values such as privacy, fairness, and responsibility.

“I want kids to feel like creators, not just consumers,” she explained.“They can build, they can lead, and they can start young.”

The platform enforces strict child data protection, requires parental consent, and offers content in Arabic and English. It aligns with several UN Sustainable Development Goals, including quality education, gender equality, and reduced inequalities.

AlDhabi's child-led model offers a grassroots solution that's both scalable and culturally grounded. Her publishing house, Rainbow Chimney, has already reached thousands of young readers, and the new academy could do the same for AI learning.

“Technology shouldn't belong only to adults,” she said.“Children can understand it, shape it, and lead its future - if we just let them in.”

The 10-year-old Emirati has an impressive set of relative credentials, including 163 hours of IBM-certified AI training, executive education at NYU Abu Dhabi, and a fellowship at Georgetown University's entrepreneurship programme.

The free platform is now live at ailearning, offering multilingual, child-safe access for families and schools worldwide.