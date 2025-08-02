Risetcar's Driverless Taxis Are Performing Well In The US, With Jakarta Operations Set To Launch Soon
BOSTON, Aug 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Risetcar, an autonomous transportation technology company, has launched its self-driving taxi service in several US cities and achieved encouraging results. The company has received positive customer feedback and generated stable profits.
This success is due to a precise distribution strategy that utilizes high frequency, small batches, and a controlled number of vehicles. This approach creates an efficient and environmentally friendly transportation system.
Risetcar's Jakarta-based operations are scheduled to officially begin operations in October 2025, marking a new chapter in its Southeast Asian expansion. Risetcar is establishing a local operations system to accelerate technical training, system integration, and coordination with local partners and the city government.
A spokesperson for Risetcar Indonesia stated, "We believe Indonesia has great potential for the application of autonomous vehicle technology. With regulatory support and infrastructure development, Jakarta will be one of the first cities in Southeast Asia to experience the benefits of self-driving taxis."
Risetcar also stated that it is committed to continuously expanding the potential of autonomous transportation through technological advancements and cross-industry collaborations, including autonomous delivery of goods and partnerships with more logistics providers.
Social Links
Telegram:
X:
Media contact
Brand: Risetcar
Contact: Media team
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment