Josh Marsden Expands ARM5 With E-Commerce Acquisitions And AI Platform

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Josh Marsden, a longtime entrepreneur and founder of ARM5 Formula Co., is marking a major milestone: over 12 years in business. What began in 2013 as a solo marketing agency driven by a father's desire to build a better life for his son has since evolved into a multi-pronged E-Commerce acquisition firm and educational platform helping others build wealth through proven business systems.

Marsden's company, ARM5TM Formula Co., focuses on acquiring profitable E-Commerce businesses and is training aspiring professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors, to do the same. The company's proprietary methodology-the ARM5TM Formula-offers a step-by-step framework for identifying, evaluating, and scaling existing online stores.

“Starting and growing a business from the ground up while being a single parent wasn't easy,” said Marsden.“But consistency, focus, and a commitment to real value creation have allowed us to grow, help others, and now build new tools that make the journey even more accessible.”

Over the past decade, Marsden has not only built a track record in digital marketing and business acquisitions-his firm has also mentored clients through the exact process of buying established E-Commerce brands. Rather than launching from scratch, Marsden emphasizes the power of strategic acquisition: purchasing existing E-Commerce businesses with real customers, cash flow, people, and systems in place.

Now, ARM5TM Formula Co. is entering its next chapter with the upcoming launch of ARM5Formula, a new software platform designed to help E-Commerce operators automate parts of their business, improve decision-making, and increase profitability. The tool will support small to mid-sized online E-Commerce business owners looking to grow more efficiently with the help of agentic AI technology tailored for the E-Commerce space.

“Our goal has always been to simplify and demystify what it takes to succeed in online business,” said Marsden.“With our methodology and now our upcoming AI platform, we're giving people the tools to create sustainable digital assets.”

In addition to the technology launch, Marsden's team continues to expand their education programs, offering hands-on support to individuals who want to acquire already established, profitable E-Commerce brands through a clear, replicable process.

Marsden, who previously worked in the marketing automation industry before launching his firm, says the key to long-term business success lies in mindset, structure, and mentorship.

“Entrepreneurship requires grit,” he said.“You have to be willing to learn, adapt, and keep showing up even when it's hard. But if you can stay consistent and surround yourself with the right systems and people, it can change your life.”

ARM5TM Formula Co. is expected to grow its portfolio of acquired businesses in the coming year while developing the next version of its educational platform and launching its AI-powered software tool. The company is also exploring future investment opportunities into its firm and expansion opportunities aligned with its mission of helping more people create lasting financial independence.



