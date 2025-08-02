Zil Money Debuts Virtual Card With Full Payment Control For Businesses

Full Spending Control, from Unused Subscriptions to Unnecessary Spending

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money Corporation, a leading payment platform, launched an upgraded Virtual Card solution for businesses seeking smarter payment management. This solution allows businesses to regain control over both recurring subscriptions and one-time payments. Businesses can issue customizable virtual cards and instantly pause or cancel them, giving them full control over spending.As the subscription economy is expected to exceed $1.2 trillion by 2030, businesses are facing mounting challenges in managing unpredictable charges. Zil Money's Virtual Card offers a solution by allowing businesses to instantly disable unwanted renewals, set clear spending limits, and assign custom expiration dates for each recurring charge-ensuring greater control over budgets and reducing unwanted spending.“Zil Money is committed to solving the key financial control challenges businesses face,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money.“As an entrepreneur, I've faced many of these challenges myself-from unpredictable subscriptions to unauthorized spending. That's why we designed the Virtual Card to address a wide range of spending issues. Many businesses lose money through overlooked expenses. With our Virtual Card, they can eliminate those costs, gain full control over spending, and improve cash flow.”Businesses can create virtual cards instantly for specific expenses, whether for project budgets, employee payouts, or safeguarding against unauthorized spending. The platform's user-friendly controls enable teams to adjust spending limits in real-time, keeping expenses on track without interrupting daily operations.About Zil Money Corporation:Zil Money unifies every payment method-credit cards, ACH, wires, echecks, and check printing-into one platform, empowering over one million businesses in 2025. Integrations with major ERPs automate reconciliation, while hyper speed international transfers settle in as little as 90 seconds. Backed by SOC, PCI, and ISO certifications, and multi-factor authentication, Zil Money gives SMBs unmatched flexibility, security, and visibility-all from a single dashboard.Website:

Tahir Haneef

Zil Money Corporation

+1 408-222-8012

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.