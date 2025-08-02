Germany Urges Israel To Ensure Delivery Of Aid To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 2 (Petra) – Germany has urged the Israeli government to guarantee the complete delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.The German government emphasised that "Israel is obligated to ensure the full delivery of aid" and noted that the Security Cabinet has been discussing various options to exert pressure, including a possible partial halt to arms supplies to Israel.According to Deutsche Welle, government spokesman Stefan Cornelius stated on Saturday that the German military began airdropping supplies over Gaza on Friday to support humanitarian efforts.