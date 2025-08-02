EV Charging Stations In India Cross 29,000 Mark, Karnataka Leads The Charge

MENAFN - KNN India)India has achieved a new milestone in electric mobility with the establishment of 29,277 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, as informed in Parliament on August 2, 2025.

This growth is part of the government's ongoing push to develop a robust EV ecosystem through policy support and infrastructure investment.

Karnataka has emerged as the frontrunner in this expansion, hosting the highest number of public charging stations at 6,097, followed by Maharashtra with 4,155, Uttar Pradesh with 2,326, and Delhi with 1,967.

Karnataka's lead is attributed to its early adoption of EV policies, proactive government involvement, and strong support for public-private partnerships.

To promote faster EV adoption, the central government has implemented several initiatives. In September 2024, the Ministry of Power issued detailed Guidelines for EV Charging Infrastructure, followed by battery swapping standards in January 2025.

The PM e-Bus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE schemes have further boosted the sector, allocating Rs 2,000 crore for charging stations and ₹10,900 crore as subsidies for electric vehicle purchases.

As of June 30, 2025, a total of 1.88 million EVs have been supported under the FAME India schemes, with 9,332 charging stations sanctioned-out of which 8,885 are already operational. However, challenges remain.

With only one public charger available for every 235 EVs, infrastructure development still lags behind the rising demand.

The central and state governments continue to work on bridging this gap through investments and strategic rollouts, especially in tier-2 cities and highway corridors.

As EV usage grows, enhancing accessibility to charging infrastructure will be key to India's transition towards greener transportation.

(KNN Bureau)