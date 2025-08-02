TEMPUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tempus AI, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired securities in Tempus between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tempus AI, Inc. (“Tempus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TEM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tempus securities between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until August 11, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose: (1) Tempus inflated the value of contract agreements, many of which were with related parties, included non-binding opt-ins and/or were self-funded; (2) the credibility and substance of the joint venture with SoftBank was at risk because it gave the appearance of "round-tripping" capital to create revenue for Tempus; (3) Tempus-acquired Ambry had a business model based on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that risked scrutiny and unsustainability; (4) AstraZeneca had reduced its financial commitments to Tempus through a questionable "pass-through payment" via a joint agreement between it, the Company and Pathos AI; and (5) the foregoing issues revealed weakness in core operations and revenue prospects.

The complaint alleges that on May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC issued a report on Tempus that raised numerous red flags over Tempus' management, operations and financial reporting. The Spruce Point Report scrutinized Tempus on an array of issues, including: (1) defendant Eric Lefkofsky and his associates have a history cashing out of companies before public shareholders incur losses or lackluster returns; (2) Tempus' actual AI capabilities are overstated; (3) board members and other executives have been associated with troubled companies that restated financial results; (4) signs of aggressive accounting and financial reporting; (4) issues with the AstraZeneca and Pathos AI deal that merit scrutiny; and (5) the Company's recent financial guidance reveals weakness in core operations.

On this news, the price of Tempus common stock fell $12.67 per share, or 19.23%, from a closing price of $65.87 per share on May 27, 2025, to a closing price of $53.20 per share on May 28, 2025.

