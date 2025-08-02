MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 2:54 am - Live coverage of YMIN booth at WAIC: Exploring the "capacitor power" behind AI intelligent applications

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) is in full swing! Shanghai YMIN Electronics Co., Ltd. (Booth No.: H2-B721) is deeply involved in this technology event. We closely follow the theme of the conference "Intelligently Connected World" and are committed to providing a solid component foundation for the booming AI intelligent industry.

Part.01 YMIN's four major smart applications



At this WAIC exhibition, Shanghai YMIN Electronics focused on the AI frontier and exhibited core capacitor solutions covering four key application scenarios (intelligent driving, AI servers, drones, and robots). We provide high-quality capacitors with advantages such as high capacitance density, ultra-low ESR, high withstand voltage, and long life.

In response to the unique challenges and needs of different AI application scenarios, we are committed to providing customers with precisely matched and customized capacitor solutions.

Part.02 Customer negotiation site

Since the opening of the exhibition on July 26, the YMIN Electronics booth has attracted many professional visitors from the fields of intelligent driving, AI servers, drones and robots.

Many customers who have a deep understanding of technical details have conducted heated and in-depth discussions and exchanges with our technical staff on topics such as the key role of capacitors in AI systems, selection difficulties, and performance optimization. The atmosphere on site was warm and there were constant collisions of ideas, which fully demonstrated the AI industry's high attention to core basic component technologies.

Part.03 END

If you are at the WAIC Artificial Intelligence Exhibition, we sincerely invite you to visit the Shanghai YMIN Electronics booth H2-B721 to experience our cutting-edge capacitor technology and solutions tailored for the AI field, and communicate with our technical experts face to face to discuss the capacitor technology challenges and needs you encounter in smart driving, AI servers, drones or robot projects.

