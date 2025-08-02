403
Legal Measures Taken Against Associations, Companies Affiliated With Banned Muslim Brotherhood
Amman, Aug 2 (Petra) - Competent authorities took more legal action against associations tied to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, a source told Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday.
An information security company of the banned group failed to declare its real beneficial owner in breach of the law, in addition to other violations, which prompted the General Controller of Companies to refer the illegal company to the Public Prosecution, the source said.
The Companies Control Department also addressed the Agent of State Litigation for the compulsory liquidation of Dar Al-Sabil Press and Distribution Company, given that its losses have reached double its capital. Furthermore, it has failed to disclose its beneficial owner, not fully paid its capital, and not deposited its annual budgets.
An association in Ain al-Basha district has decided to disband itself.
The authorities are tracking the operations and ownership of associations and companies suspected of having links to the banned group.
