Aerofresh Launches New Eco-Friendly AC Duct Cleaning Units Across Dubai To Meet Rising Demand For Green Property Maintenance

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2025) - AeroFresh today announced the, in response to increased demand for sustainable HVAC hygiene solutions. The company has added new service units, upgraded equipment, and trained additional technicians to support this growth, aiming to improve indoor air quality while complying with Dubai Municipality's environmental health standards.

The expanded AC duct cleaning service includes a broader geographic reach and enhanced scheduling capabilities, allowing AeroFresh to accommodate both residential and commercial clients more efficiently. This development comes as part of the company's wider strategy to support Dubai's green building movement and promote environmentally responsible property maintenance.

"We've seen a significant rise in demand from building managers and homeowners who are actively looking for non-toxic, eco-safe air duct cleaning solutions," said Feby James , spokesperson for AeroFresh. "By expanding our capacity, we are ensuring that more properties in Dubai can benefit from clean, breathable air-without compromising environmental integrity."

AeroFresh's duct cleaning process removes dust, mold spores, bacteria, and allergens from HVAC systems using mechanical extraction tools such as high-suction vacuums, rotary brushes, and negative air machines. The ducts are then sanitized using biodegradable, non-toxic cleaning agents, making the service safe for sensitive environments such as homes, clinics, schools, and fitness centers.

Each service includes detailed before-and-after reports with photographs, ensuring transparency and helping clients maintain compliance with local regulations and environmental certifications. The company also offers preventive maintenance plans tailored to each building's size and usage profile, which help clients save on energy costs and extend HVAC system lifespan.

The expansion enables AeroFresh to serve a variety of property types, including hotels, medical facilities, offices, and retail spaces, with customized AC cleaning Dubai service plans designed around client-specific needs and environmental considerations.

This move supports Dubai's ongoing initiatives for energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure, positioning AeroFresh as a key player in the region's eco-conscious facilities management sector.

