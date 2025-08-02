403
Uruguay Demands A Slice Of Brazil As Wind Power Investment Revives Century-Old Dispute
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay, a small South American nation, claims a strip of land on its border with Brazil-South America's largest country.
This isn't new. For nearly one hundred years, Uruguay has argued that“Rincão de Artigas,” a mostly rural, 237-square-kilometer region managed by Brazil, should belong to Uruguay. The area sits in Rio Grande do Sul, near peaceful hills and cattle ranches.
Both countries agreed on border lines after the Cisplatine War in the 1800s. In 1851, they signed a treaty drawing the boundary along local streams.
Decades later, Uruguayan officials said Brazil used the wrong creek as a reference, costing Uruguay land it claims as rightfully hers.
Uruguay sent Brazil official requests to review the border in the 1930s, but Brazil said the case was closed.
Since then, Brazil has built settlements and provided services in the region, always rejecting Uruguay's claim.
Uruguay Demands a Slice of Brazil as Wind Power Investment Revives Century-Old Dispute
The dispute faded into the background. But in 2024, Brazil built the huge Coxilha Negra Wind Power Park in the contested zone.
This $400 million project, backed by Eletrobras , launched 72 wind turbines across over 8,000 hectares.
They reach up to 125 meters high and supply over 300 megawatts of clean electricity-enough for 1.5 million homes. This brought jobs and energy, but also a new problem for diplomacy.
After the turbines started spinning, Uruguay sent a formal message to Brazil: installing these windmills doesn't mean Uruguay gives up its claim.
Uruguay hopes talks can start again. Brazil, through its Foreign Ministry, says it will handle the issue with diplomacy, just as before.
