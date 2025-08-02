Ukrainian Defense Ministry Allocates UAH 8B For Drone Line Initiative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the decision on Telegram .

"In line with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the Ministry of Defense has approved the reallocation of funds to support Ukraine's military," Shmyhal wrote.

Specifically, UAH 8 billion will be directed toward the urgent needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces units involved in the Drone Line initiative, as well as the strengthening of unmanned systems in newly formed units. According to Shmyhal, this funding will provide immediate support to key units such as Magyar's Birds, K2, Rarog, Achilles, Nemesis, and Black Forest.

An additional UAH 1 billion will be allocated for anti-drone protection of evacuation and logistics routes.

"We are also working with international partners to secure funding for the Drone Line project. Under a bilateral agreement with the Netherlands, drones will be procured from Ukrainian manufacturers. Through this mechanism, the state-owned Oschadbank has already issued bank guarantees worth EUR 837 million for related contracts," the minister added.

As reported, since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Defense has already delivered over one million FPV drones to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo: 117th Heavy Mechanized Brigade