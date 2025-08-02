Shiba Inu Coin Gains Utility And Community Strength As Hashj Launches SHIB Focused Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ , today announced the official launch of its short-term contracts dedicated to Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), one of the most community-driven digital assets in the market. The new offering allows everyday users to engage with SHIB-linked reward plans designed for shorter durations and predictable outcomes-particularly as SHIB's utility and adoption continue to expand globally.

This development comes amid rising attention on the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which has evolved beyond its meme coin origins into a broader decentralized platform with its own Layer 2 blockchain, NFT projects, and expanding payment integrations. By offering structured SHIB-focused contracts, HashJ aims to give users simplified exposure to one of the market's most followed and accessible digital assets.

Understanding Shiba Inu Coin

Launched in August 2020 by an anonymous developer known as Ryoshi, Shiba Inu Coin is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. Inspired by Dogecoin, SHIB has since evolved from its meme coin origins into a decentralized ecosystem supported by a large and active community known as the ShibArmy. It has consistently ranked among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and has millions of holders globally. Amid this sustained interest, HashJ's new SHIB-based contracts aim to offer a simplified way for users to participate in the asset's short-term potential without navigating complex trading environments.

A Broader Ecosystem

Shiba Inu now forms the foundation of a wider ecosystem that includes:



LEASH : Originally a rebase token, LEASH has been repurposed as a store of value within the Shiba ecosystem. Its limited supply of 107,646 tokens has attracted significant investor attention.

ShibaSwap : Launched in 2021, ShibaSwap enables users to stake SHIB, exchange crypto, and earn passive rewards-helping differentiate SHIB from other meme tokens. Shibarium : In 2023, the team introduced Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain designed to reduce gas fees and improve transaction speed. The platform now supports a growing number of DApps, NFTs, and DeFi integrations, enhancing SHIB's overall utility.

With these developments, SHIB's use cases continue to expand. Platforms like HashJ are now building on this ecosystem by enabling contract-based participation specifically tied to SHIB's evolving role.

Market Overview – July 2025

As of late July 2025, key SHIB metrics include:



Price : $0.00001875

Market Capitalization : Approximately $7.5 billion

24-Hour Trading Volume : ~$1.14 trillion Total Supply : 1 quadrillion (a significant portion has been burned)

Market momentum has remained stable through 2025, bolstered by SHIB's presence across major exchanges, wallet integrations, and point-of-sale platforms. The ecosystem's expanding capabilities-particularly those related to Shibarium-have supported long-term investor confidence. HashJ's SHIB-specific offerings reflect this stability and provide an option for users to gain exposure within a shorter time frame through structured contracts.

Real-World Usage and Payment Integration

Adoption of SHIB as a payment method has seen a notable increase. Through integrations with platforms like BitPay, NOWPayments, and Shopping.io, SHIB is now accepted by a growing number of online merchants, retailers, and service providers, including in the travel sector. This expansion underscores SHIB's shift from a speculative asset to a viable transaction medium.

This real-world utility has created a broader user base for SHIB-something HashJ seeks to support by making SHIB-related digital contracts accessible via mobile platforms.

Development Roadmap and Future Initiatives

Shiba Inu has outlined several upcoming developments aimed at enhancing the ecosystem:



SHIB: The Metaverse : A virtual environment that allows users to build, trade, and socialize using SHIB tokens.

NFT Expansion : Continued support for Shiboshis, SHIB's NFT collection, and integration with the broader metaverse.

Shibarium Growth : Onboarding additional third-party DApps and projects. Token Burns : Ongoing deflationary mechanisms across SHIB, LEASH, and BONE tokens.

The evolution of the ecosystem also informs the creation of new utility-focused products-such as HashJ's short-duration SHIB contracts-which allow users to explore SHIB's growth potential without requiring deep technical knowledge.



Participation via HashJ

To align with SHIB's growing prominence, HashJ's newly launched SHIB-focused contracts are designed to facilitate participation in SHIB's market movements with limited time commitment. These contracts follow the success of similar offerings based on Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and are structured to provide users access to short-term exposure with reward potential based on market trends. New users receive a $118 gift package upon registration (including $100 contract trial credit and $18 cash).

Continued Interest in SHIB in 2025

Investors continue to show interest in SHIB due to:



Low Entry Threshold : SHIB's affordability makes it accessible to a wide investor base.

Ongoing Development : Unlike many meme tokens, Shiba Inu has consistently evolved through new use cases and platform upgrades. Real-World Integration : Adoption in payments, DeFi, and virtual worlds enhances SHIB's value proposition.



About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)



MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ , is a fintech company based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2018, the company provides contract-based digital reward systems for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP, with over 2 million users across more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit:

New User Benefit: Register and receive $18 and $100 sign up reward.

Business Inquiries: ...

