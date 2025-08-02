Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bakubudapest Relations Set New Benchmark In East-West Cooperation

Bakubudapest Relations Set New Benchmark In East-West Cooperation


2025-08-02 07:06:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

For Azerbaijan, welcoming Hungarian investment is more than an economic move-it is a strategic choice. As Baku continues to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas, partnerships like these bring in not only capital but also know-how, technology, and access to broader markets. For Hungary...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN02082025000195011045ID1109876241

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search