CBK Carries Out Searches In Anantnag, Accused Arrested In Cheating Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) Saturday carried out searches at several locations and arrested an accused involved in swindling crores of rupees.

The searches were carried out in connection with a case under FIR number 16/2025 under Section 318 (4) BNS 2023 and an accused person, namely Shahid Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Rehman Bhat R/o Shangus, Nowgam District Anantnag (Proprietor of M/s AR Trading Agri Services Pvt. Ltd) involved in swindling crores of rupees has been arrested, a spokesman said in a statement.

The brief facts of the case are that the Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) received multiple written complaints, wherein it was alleged that Shahid Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Rehman Bhat R/o Shangus, Nowgam District Anantnag (Proprietor of M/s AR Trading Agri Services Pvt. Ltd) has cheated them on the pretext of providing them High Density Apple Plants, reads the statement.

“The complainants further alleged that the accused after receiving huge amount of money neither provided those High Density Apple Plants nor returned the money but has gone into hiding. Perusal of the bank transaction statements submitted by the complainants reveal that the accused has grabbed Crores of rupees from innocent complainants/farmers,” the statement said.

“The accused filed a bail application before the Hon'ble Court of Law however, the bail application has been rejected by the Hon'ble Court of Addl. Sessions Judge Anantnag on the basis of strong objections and prima facie prosecutable evidence submitted by Crime Branch Kashmir,” the statement added.

Read Also CBK Arrests 4 Accused Out Of 7 In Corruption, Cheating Case Anantnag Man Cheats Farmers of Crores, Goes Missing