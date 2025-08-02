Belarusian leader emphasizes national security is tied with Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized on Thursday that his country’s national security is deeply tied to its close partnership with Russia, its nearest ally. Addressing a gathering of ambassadors in Minsk, he highlighted the significance of the Union State—an initiative fostering political and economic integration between Belarus and Russia, which also includes coordinated security measures and aligned policies. Lukashenko stated that Belarus’s support for a multipolar global order aligns well with its strong bilateral relations with Moscow.“For as long as I am president, take this as the truth: there is and cannot be anyone closer to us than Russia and the peoples of Russia,” he declared. He pointed to the historical, economic, and defense bonds underpinning this relationship and asserted that without Russia’s backing, Belarus might be in direct conflict with NATO forces in the west. “That is why Russia is the guarantor of our security,” Lukashenko added.He criticized Western governments for what he called distorted portrayals of the Belarus-Russia alliance, citing an example of a border sign reading, “You are entering Kremlin-occupied Belarus.” Lukashenko insisted that Belarus remains a sovereign and independent nation, unlike what he described as Western “lackeys in Ukraine.”The Belarusian president is expected to visit Russia on Friday for discussions with President Vladimir Putin regarding bilateral and regional issues. The two last convened in late June. Notably, the defense ties between the two countries strengthened significantly in 2023 when Russia agreed to station tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, a point Lukashenko referenced during his remarks.

