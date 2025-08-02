Bitcoin Swift Launches Stage 3 Presale With AI-Driven Proof-Of-Yield Rewards System

LUXEMBOURG , Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift , a blockchain protocol combining Proof-of-Work (PoW), Proof-of-Stake (PoS), and an AI-powered Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mechanism, has officially entered Stage 3 of its presale. The platform is offering tokens at $3 during this limited 64-day window, with a scheduled increase to $4 in the next stage and a confirmed launch price of $15.

At the core of this phase is the introduction of the PoY system-an AI-governed, smart contract-based rewards framework that adjusts dynamically based on network activity, participation, and energy efficiency.

What's New in Stage 3

Bitcoin Swift's third stage introduces participants to a live APY of 121%, with staking and on-chain participation integrated directly into the protocol's smart contracts. Token holders can access the BTC3 protocol, gaining eligibility for governance, programmable rewards, and smart contract-based incentives.

Unlike traditional static rewards systems, PoY leverages real-time oracles and adaptive smart contracts to determine yield distribution. These are governed on-chain, with oversight provided by AI agents that also evaluate security proposals, energy metrics, and user participation trends.







Core Architecture and Hybrid Consensus

Bitcoin Swift is structured on a hybrid consensus model that integrates:



Proof-of-Work (SHA-256) for base-layer security

Proof-of-Stake validators for governance checkpoints every 100 blocks AI-Orchestrated Governance for proposal screening and security risk minimization



The PoY model is designed to align long-term sustainability with user incentives, enhancing energy efficiency while maintaining a robust reward economy.

AI and Smart Contract Integration

The protocol operates on a WASM-compatible smart contract engine that supports multiple languages and AI enhancements. Its smart contracts can adjust based on live data inputs, enabling intelligent allocation of rewards and seamless evolution of protocol rules.

Real-time AI oracles aggregate both on-chain and off-chain data to guide contract behavior and validate governance changes. This ensures decisions are made based on updated network conditions and user input.

Privacy and Compliance Features

Bitcoin Swift incorporates privacy features through zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity frameworks. Participants can validate compliance requirements such as KYC and residency without disclosing personal data publicly. Shielded transactions are supported, enabling confidential yet compliant financial activity.

Governance features include quadratic voting and decentralized reputation scoring to encourage fair participation while limiting the influence of large token holders.

Audits and Community

Security and transparency are foundational to Bitcoin Swift. The project has completed audits with Spywolf Audi and Solidproof Audi , confirming the integrity of its smart contracts and governance processes.

An active community is engaging in discussions on the platform's roadmap, governance direction, and yield models, contributing to the project's ongoing development and decentralization.

Also, Bitcoin Swift continues to capture attention from big voices in the space, with Crypto Leagu and Crypto Nitr both pointing out why this project is standing out from the noise.







About the Bitcoin Swift Presale

Stage 3 is live for a limited 64-day period. The current token price is $3, with Stage 4 priced at $4 and the final launch set for $15. Participants in this round can access programmable rewards and governance capabilities through the BTC3 protocol.

