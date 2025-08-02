SBU Drones Strike Shahed Launch Airfield In Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Oil Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported the operations via Telegram .

"Last night, SBU drones continued targeting Russian military infrastructure deep in enemy territory. The first target of our long-range UAVs was the military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Krai), which stores and launches Shahed drones used to attack Ukraine. A fire broke out in the area following the SBU drone strikes," the SBU said.

The second target, according to the SBU, was the Elektropribor plant in Penza, which plays a role in Russia's defense industry.

"This facility manufactures equipment for digital networks in military command systems, devices for aviation, armored vehicles, naval vessels, and space systems. SBU drones successfully struck the site, and smoke was observed following the explosions," the agency said.

The SBU stressed that it will continue working to degrade the military and economic capabilities of the aggressor state.

Russian defense industry plants in Penza come under attack again

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed on Facebook that several Russian oil industry facilities were also hit.

"In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on verified targets in Russia that support the ongoing war of aggression against our country. The attack was in response to Russia's recent terrorist shelling of Ukrainian cities, which killed and injured civilians," the General Staff said.

Confirmed hits include the Ryazan and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries. Ukrainian drones also successfully struck the Anna Nefteprodukt fuel and lubricant depot in Voronezh region.

Multiple explosions and fires were reported at the affected sites. Further details on the consequences of the strikes are being clarified.

The operations were carried out by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, and the SBU, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The systematic and deliberate targeting of infrastructure that supports the enemy's military will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is fully stopped. The Defense Forces are using all lawful means to halt the genocide of our people being consciously carried out by the Moscow regime," the General Staff said.

Photo: unsplash