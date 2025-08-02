U.S. Customs Tariffs Give Jordan 'Competitive' Edge-Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 2 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah said additional U.S. customs tariffs have given Jordan "a competitive" advantage.The minister noted when 15% duties are imposed on Jordan, other countries competing in the U.S. market face higher rates, which enhances the "competitive" advantage of Jordanian products.In a statement to Al Mamlaka TV Friday evening, he stated Jordan has entered into negotiations with the United States over the past few months and obtained the lowest rate of customs duty increases globally that have free trade agreements with the United States or with a trade surplus.The Jordan-U.S. free trade agreement provided this "preferential advantage," he said, indicating that the customs duties imposed on most countries across the world ranged between 15%-40%, while Jordan obtained the lowest rate.Qudah indicated that the tariffs previously imposed on Jordan were "zero" and are now 15%.For other countries, the new tariffs are added to the previous duties, which has "clearly made a positive difference in Jordan's favor in many sectors and has contributed to enhancing its competitiveness."