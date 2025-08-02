403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump wants Pelosi to be Investigated for claims of insider trading
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reignited his criticism of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of leveraging insider knowledge for personal financial gain. The renewed attack comes as lawmakers consider legislation aimed at restricting elected officials from engaging in individual stock trading.
During a public appearance on Wednesday, Trump declared, “Nancy Pelosi became rich by having insider information… I think Nancy Pelosi should be investigated!” He further claimed that the 84-year-old Democrat has achieved record-breaking returns on her investments, saying she ranks among the top performers on Wall Street and that “she knows exactly what’s gonna happen.”
Trump’s remarks follow the reintroduction of a bill in Congress designed to prohibit senior public officials—including members of Congress, the president, and the vice president—from trading in individual stocks. The bill was initially labeled the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, an apparent nod to the former speaker's financial dealings.
Pelosi, one of the wealthiest figures in US politics, has long been under public scrutiny for her financial disclosures. Estimates cited by financial outlets place her net worth at over $240 million, stemming largely from tech stock holdings in companies such as Apple and Nvidia, as well as significant real estate assets. Reports suggest her stock portfolio has generated returns exceeding 700% since 2014.
This is not the first time Trump has made such allegations. He previously criticized Pelosi after her husband, Paul Pelosi, sold a sizable stake in Visa shortly before the company became the subject of a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit. The sale was estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million.
Pelosi responded to the latest claims during a television interview on Thursday, dismissing the accusations as baseless. Calling Trump’s remarks “ridiculous,” she insisted that her husband’s investment decisions had “nothing to do with anything insider.” She also accused Trump of deflecting criticism, arguing that he projects his own behavior onto others.
During a public appearance on Wednesday, Trump declared, “Nancy Pelosi became rich by having insider information… I think Nancy Pelosi should be investigated!” He further claimed that the 84-year-old Democrat has achieved record-breaking returns on her investments, saying she ranks among the top performers on Wall Street and that “she knows exactly what’s gonna happen.”
Trump’s remarks follow the reintroduction of a bill in Congress designed to prohibit senior public officials—including members of Congress, the president, and the vice president—from trading in individual stocks. The bill was initially labeled the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, an apparent nod to the former speaker's financial dealings.
Pelosi, one of the wealthiest figures in US politics, has long been under public scrutiny for her financial disclosures. Estimates cited by financial outlets place her net worth at over $240 million, stemming largely from tech stock holdings in companies such as Apple and Nvidia, as well as significant real estate assets. Reports suggest her stock portfolio has generated returns exceeding 700% since 2014.
This is not the first time Trump has made such allegations. He previously criticized Pelosi after her husband, Paul Pelosi, sold a sizable stake in Visa shortly before the company became the subject of a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit. The sale was estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million.
Pelosi responded to the latest claims during a television interview on Thursday, dismissing the accusations as baseless. Calling Trump’s remarks “ridiculous,” she insisted that her husband’s investment decisions had “nothing to do with anything insider.” She also accused Trump of deflecting criticism, arguing that he projects his own behavior onto others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment