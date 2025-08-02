Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Top Russian lawmaker acusses US, UK for cyberattack on Aeroflot

2025-08-02 04:09:46
(MENAFN) A senior Russian lawmaker has accused the United States and the United Kingdom of orchestrating a large-scale cyberattack that disrupted operations at Aeroflot and other Russian companies earlier this week.

Andrey Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, claimed that the attack was part of a broader Western strategy to undermine the Russian economy after other efforts—such as military pressure and economic sanctions—had failed to achieve their goals.

Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship airline, was forced to cancel or delay numerous flights on July 28 after pro-Ukrainian hacker groups claimed responsibility for crippling its internal IT systems. The cyberattack also affected airport logistics and disrupted operations at a major pharmacy chain across the country.

“These are not isolated hackers, but a planned action by American and British intelligence agencies,” Svintsov told Russian media outlet Abzats. He framed the attack as part of a “systematic effort” by the West, aimed at sabotaging Russia’s infrastructure amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

According to Svintsov, the operation reflects growing desperation among Russia’s adversaries. “Our Western enemies, having failed to defeat Russia on the battlefield, are now trying to damage its economic potential,” he said. He added that such cyber sabotage may continue until Moscow achieves its objectives in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, British Defense Secretary John Healey announced plans to expand the UK’s cyber warfare capabilities, including the formation of a Cyber and Electromagnetic Command. “The keyboard is now a weapon of war,” Healey stated at the time, confirming a shift toward more aggressive digital operations targeting Russia and China.

