Trump Orders Deployment of Nuclear Submarines
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had instructed the deployment of two American nuclear-powered submarines to “the appropriate regions,” as a war of rhetoric intensified between him and ex-Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev.
"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump stated on social media.
He further remarked, "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances."
Later, while departing the White House en route to his weekend retreat at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, Trump informed reporters that “a threat was made by a former President of Russia (Medvedev), and we are going to protect our people.”
Earlier in the week, Medvedev directed harsh criticism at Trump, cautioning that the U.S. president’s mounting pressure on the Kremlin over the ongoing Ukraine war might provoke a more expansive confrontation — not merely between Moscow and Kyiv, but also with Washington.
He wrote on X: "50 days or 10 … He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!"
Medvedev later escalated his cautions through a Telegram post, alluding to the Cold War-era Soviet “Dead Hand” system — a mechanism designed to automatically launch nuclear retaliation if the leadership were eliminated.
