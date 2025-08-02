J&K Has 5,447 Registered AYUSH Doctors: Centre

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 5,447 registered AYUSH practitioners as of January 1, 2023, according to a reply tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav.

The government, as reported by KNO, said the responsibility to increase the number of AYUSH doctors lies with the respective State and UT administrations, since public health is a state subject.

The reply did not provide separate figures on the estimated shortage of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir.

While the Centre does not directly manage recruitment or retention, it supports capacity-building under the Ayurgyan scheme, aimed at upgrading the professional competence of AYUSH practitioners through Continuing Medical Education (CME).

The Union Territory's numbers form part of the 7.5 lakh total AYUSH registered doctors across India .

