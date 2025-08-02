Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J&K Has 5,447 Registered AYUSH Doctors: Centre

J&K Has 5,447 Registered AYUSH Doctors: Centre


2025-08-02 03:08:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 5,447 registered AYUSH practitioners as of January 1, 2023, according to a reply tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav.

The government, as reported by KNO, said the responsibility to increase the number of AYUSH doctors lies with the respective State and UT administrations, since public health is a state subject.

The reply did not provide separate figures on the estimated shortage of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir.

While the Centre does not directly manage recruitment or retention, it supports capacity-building under the Ayurgyan scheme, aimed at upgrading the professional competence of AYUSH practitioners through Continuing Medical Education (CME).

The Union Territory's numbers form part of the 7.5 lakh total AYUSH registered doctors across India .

Read Also J&K Adds 250 MBBS Seats In 5 Years: GoI When Doctors Become Vloggers, Kashmiri Women Pay the Price

MENAFN02082025000215011059ID1109875537

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search