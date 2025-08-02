J&K Has 5,447 Registered AYUSH Doctors: Centre
The government, as reported by KNO, said the responsibility to increase the number of AYUSH doctors lies with the respective State and UT administrations, since public health is a state subject.
The reply did not provide separate figures on the estimated shortage of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir.
While the Centre does not directly manage recruitment or retention, it supports capacity-building under the Ayurgyan scheme, aimed at upgrading the professional competence of AYUSH practitioners through Continuing Medical Education (CME).
The Union Territory's numbers form part of the 7.5 lakh total AYUSH registered doctors across India .Read Also J&K Adds 250 MBBS Seats In 5 Years: GoI When Doctors Become Vloggers, Kashmiri Women Pay the Price
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment