64% Of J & K Students Still Miss Out On Tech-Based Learning

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 64 percent school students have no access to use and avail the technology for better learning at home.

According to the report of the Ministry of Education (MoE), only 36 percent of school students have a laptop, desktop and tablet for learning at home.

The report further states that only 60 percent of students were using a smartphone for learning at home.

It also said that only 66 percent of students were having internet access at home and 66 percent of schools were having internet connectivity available for the students.

The report further said that only 62 percent of schools were having computers and tablets for students.

“Many students reported having smartphones and internet access at home, making it possible for them to engage with online learning content,” it reads.

The report however said that fewer students mentioned having access to laptops or tablets for educational use. Internet connectivity and digital devices like computers or tablets are available in several schools.

“Strengthening access to personal learning devices at home and enhancing the integration of digital tools in classrooms can further support better learning outcomes,” it reads.

It also states that most students shared that their schools are equipped with basic facilities such as functional toilets, clean drinking water, and proper ventilation through working fans and lights in classrooms.

“Access to sports facilities is also reported by many students. However, the availability of functional laboratories for Grade IX students is relatively lower in comparison,” reads the report.

The MoE report further states that ensuring consistent access to all essential infrastructure is important to create a more enabling environment for learning.

Pertinently KNO already reported that at least 17 percent of students in Jammu and Kashmir engage in family work after completing 10th standard, reveals a report of Ministry of Education (MoE).

Stating the status of 'students outside the educational system' the report said that,“Students exit the education system after Grade 10 because of different reasons like taking up a job, doing an apprenticeship, repeating the grade, and participating in family work.” -(KNO)