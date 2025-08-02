403
Fair Weather Forecast Over 4 Days Almost Nationwide-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 2 (Petra) - Temperatures are set to rise slightly on Saturday, with normal summer weather forecast in most regions and sweltering conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather will remain substantially unchanged to Tuesday and some clouds will appear at low altitudes in the Kingdom's northern regions with moderate northwesterly winds.
Also today, the mercury in Amman will hit a range of 33-21 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see as scorching 42C, dropping to 28C at night.
