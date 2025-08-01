Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gold Wave Analysis 1 August 2025


2025-08-01 11:04:44
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

– Gold reversed from the support zone

– Likely to rise to the resistance level at 3450.00

Gold today reversed from the support zone between the support level 3272.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of May), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward wave B from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, Morning Star.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend and the oversold daily Stochastic, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level at 3450.00 (top of waves B and ii).

MENAFN01082025000156011031ID1109875209

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search